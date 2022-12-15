Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 311,665 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $54,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.