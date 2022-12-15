American National Bank Has $360,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

