The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Increased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE KO opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

