Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 203 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $342.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.63 and its 200 day moving average is $299.47.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.