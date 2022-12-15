First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

