Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

