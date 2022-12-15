U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

USB opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

