Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 192 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

NYSE FDX opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

