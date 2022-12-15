Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.