Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 155.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 143,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

