Farmers Trust Co. Sells 154 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWR opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

