Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $391.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

