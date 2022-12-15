Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Chevron by 30.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 240.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $333.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.