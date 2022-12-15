Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

