Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

