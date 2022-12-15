American National Bank Sells 3,108 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American National Bank decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 78,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Intel by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

INTC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.