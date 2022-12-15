American National Bank Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 359.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Hershey by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hershey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $236.01 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

