First Hawaiian Bank Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 838,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 116,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 468,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,913,000 after buying an additional 40,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

