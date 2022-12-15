iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 316,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,431,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.68 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

