Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $252.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

