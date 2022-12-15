Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,363 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.