Wedmont Private Capital Has $374,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

