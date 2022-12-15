Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.