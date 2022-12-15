LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

