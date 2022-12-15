AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.72 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 115,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 141,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Bank of America by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,864,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,308,000 after purchasing an additional 153,537 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.