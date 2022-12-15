Wedmont Private Capital Buys 226 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OKE opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.