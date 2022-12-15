First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.