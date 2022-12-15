First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 183 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $79.89 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

