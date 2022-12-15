Keel Point LLC Has $481,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.