Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $216.82 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

