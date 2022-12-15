Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

NYSE:C opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

