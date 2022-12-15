Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 4,145 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

