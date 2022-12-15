Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

