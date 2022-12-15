First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in onsemi by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

onsemi stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

