First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $266,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cintas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $459.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

