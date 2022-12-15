Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

