First Hawaiian Bank Sells 72 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $814.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $807.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

