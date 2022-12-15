Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $80.02 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $415.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

