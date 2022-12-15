Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

