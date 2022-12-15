Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.5% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,413,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after acquiring an additional 248,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

