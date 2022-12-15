United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in United Rentals by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $368.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $373.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.09.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

