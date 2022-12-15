Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

