Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 6,078 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

