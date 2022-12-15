Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 98.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 149,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 477,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.