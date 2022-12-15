Boltwood Capital Management Has $258,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $136,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

