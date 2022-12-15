Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 340 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $236.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.17. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $185.72 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

