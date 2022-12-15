Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

