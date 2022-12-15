Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 164.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.7 %

BK stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

