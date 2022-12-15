Wedmont Private Capital Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DGRO opened at $51.25 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.