Csenge Advisory Group Sells 107 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $456.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $524.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.